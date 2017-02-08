Two Who Died in Crash on US 6 in Esmeralda County Identified

Nevada Highway Patrol says there was a multi-vehicle fatal crash eastbound on US6/ES36 in Esmeralda County on Wednesday.

NHP says the crash happened between Coledale Junction and Tonopah on Wednesday, February 8 at about 3:20 pm.

Officers say that a preliminary investigation showed that a 2006 black Freightliner semi was traveling southbound where it was approaching traffic being halted by a flagger in a construction zone. NHP says a 2000 red Ford F-150, 2015 white Toyota 4Runner, and 2007 beige Chevy Express Van were all stopped in the southbound lane behind the flagger and waiting for the pilot car. Traveling northbound was a fifth vehicle, a blue Kenworth Semi truck.

Authorities say the Freightliner failed to slow for the stopped traffic in the construction zone causing it to strike the rear of the F-150. The F-150 was pushed into the right rear of the 4Runner before crossing over the centerline and hitting the left side of the Kenworth. The Freightliner continued forward and struck the right rear of the Chevy Van.

Officials say the driver of the F-150 was driven by 57-year-old Tonopah resident, Sarah Ann Garcia with a right front passenger Alvino Ramirez-Saravia, a 59-year-old resident from Tonopah, who both died of their injuries on the scene.

NHP says there was a total of five vehicles and eight occupants involved in this crash and that all eight occupants were wearing seat belts.

This is an ongoing investigation and it is unknown at this time if impairment is suspected. If you were a witness to this crash, or have any information relating to this incident, please contact Trooper Karen Garretson of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) 775-689-4625 or email kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us reference case #170200649