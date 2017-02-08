Fans Prepare for Rivalry Basketball Game

On Wednesday, the Nevada Wolf Pack Basketball team will once again take on the UNLV Rebels in a spirited in-state rivalry game.

The Nevada athletics department is preparing to reach full capacity, which would be the first sellout since 2007.

Doug Knuth, the athletics director, says Lawlor Events Center can hold up to 11,535 guests and almost all those seats have been sold.

“It's a big deal to have 11,000 people here and cheering and all behind the pack," says Knuth.

Knuth says at least 11,000 fans had tickets to the game in 2016 against UNLV as well. While that game was just shy of a sellout, the athletics department attributes the large crowds each year to the game being a rivalry.

"I think whenever the Rebels are in town, it doesn't matter what sport it is, our fans get excited, our teams get excited, and it's always a good matchup," says Knuth.

The Silver and Blue Outfitters across the street from the University of Nevada says, all week long, the store has seen a huge rush from fans looking to show off their team's colors.

Shane Stuart, Silver and Blue Outfitters general manager, says the rush is specifically the items that will match the Wolf Packs battle born jerseys.

"We carry battle born gear with the state flag insignia inside the university logo and we've seen kind of an increase in that," says Stuart.

Fans are encouraged to take some extra time before heading to the game. It's also recommended that drivers carpool or take a ride sharing service to avoid parking.