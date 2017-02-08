Washoe County Sheriff Introduces Two New K-9s

From Washoe County Sheriff's Office:

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office introduced two new K9s today, K9 Kyago and K9 Speed.

K9 Speed will celebrate his third birthday on February 11. The Czechoslovakian Shepard was trained at the prestigious Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana and is certified for Patrol service, Narcotics Detection, and Tracking.

Speed’s handler, Deputy John Schuette is proud of the skills Speed will contribute to the Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit. Speed was born in Slovakia and while he was still in Europe he trained in a three part sport called Internationale Prüfungs-Ordnung which includes tracking, obedience and protection phases.

“Speed has tremendous drive and a strong desire to work,” Deputy Schuette said. “Northern Nevada is the perfect place for him because he loves playing in the snow almost as much as eating it.”

Deputy Schuette said Speed also enjoys agility training and loves being with his new family, especially their other pet dog who is also a Czechoslovakian Shepard.

K9 Kyago is also a Czechoslovakian Shepard trained at the Vohne Liche Kennels. Kyago is dual certified for Patrol and Narcotics Detection service and trained for tracking. According to his handler Deputy David Dunham, the talented three-and-a-half year old K9 is eager to go to work.

“Kyago is a strong, energetic dog who loves to work,” Deputy Dunham said. “He would work all day long if we gave him the opportunity – he never seems to tire out.”

Deputy Dunham said that Kyago has also adjusted well to home life, bonding with the Deputy’s family and other pets.

“He is very social and loves attention as much as he loves his toys. I am excited to begin our service as a K9 team and see how far our training and career will take us.”

The first public appearance for both K9s took place this morning at Roy Gomm Elementary School. Students and families of Roy Gomm had just completed a “penny drive” that raised $1,743.50 to benefit K9 Partners, a local non-profit that supports law enforcement K9 units in Washoe County. The K9 Unit felt that allowing the students to be the first to meet Washoe County’s newest K9s would be a nice way to say “thank you.”

The Sheriff’s K9 Unit relies on public donations to support the purchase of equipment that is essential to the safety of the K9 and that allows them to serve the public to their fullest capacity. For more information about K9 Partners, visit their website: K9partners.org.