Dam Breaks in Elko County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Dam Breaks in Elko County

Posted: Updated:

Local law enforcement says Twentyone Mile Dam in northeastern Elko County broke at about 3 pm on Wednesday.

According to NWS, there is a flash flood warning for the dam break that is in effect until 6 pm on Wednesday for east central Elko County.

Officials say that at about 3:06 pm on Wednesday, February 8, they confirmed the failure of Twentyone Mile Dam already impacting the Gamble Ranch and flooding several buildings.

They say that although the water has slowed, it is still steadily moving toward Dake Reservoir which has the potential to go over the top and could result in additional flooding downstream.

Public and Law Enforcement say there has been significant flash flooding in Montello and the water is continuing to rise, possibly impacting State Route 233, which is already closed.

They say that residents living in or near Montello and downstream of Twentyone Mile Dam and Thousand Springs Creek should take immediate action to protect life and property.

Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts says there is a direct line into the sheriff’s office for sandbags and for non-emergency calls, the number is 777-2520.

Officials say if anyone is available to volunteer to help fill sandbags, they should also call the non-emergency number.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.