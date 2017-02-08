Panasonic Holds Final Hiring Event in February - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Panasonic Holds Final Hiring Event in February

Panasonic is holding a hiring event on Wednesday, February 22 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. 

Panasonic is hiring over 2,000 employees in 2017 to produce the World’s Highest quality lithium-ion batteries for the Tesla Model 3. 

Panasonic has announced it is hiring for the following positions at the Gigafactory east of Sparks.

  • Material Handler
  • Production Operators
  • Maintenance Technicians
  • Shift Leads

Panasonic says applicants must be open to 12 hour day/nights shifts.

The event will be held at:
Regional Public Safety Training Center
5190 Spectrum Blvd.
Reno, NV 89506

They are asking applicants to RSVP with a resume to penarecruiting@us.panasonic.com.

They are also saying that professional dress and five copies of your resume are required at the hiring event.

Panasonic says it will produce lithium-ion cells for Tesla's new Model 3 and energy storage products at the Gigafactory.

For additional job information go to PanasonicNV.com

