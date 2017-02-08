Panasonic Holds Final Hiring Event in February

Panasonic is holding a hiring event on Wednesday, February 22 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Panasonic is hiring over 2,000 employees in 2017 to produce the World’s Highest quality lithium-ion batteries for the Tesla Model 3.

Panasonic has announced it is hiring for the following positions at the Gigafactory east of Sparks.

Material Handler

Production Operators

Maintenance Technicians

Shift Leads

Panasonic says applicants must be open to 12 hour day/nights shifts.

The event will be held at:

Regional Public Safety Training Center

5190 Spectrum Blvd.

Reno, NV 89506

They are asking applicants to RSVP with a resume to penarecruiting@us.panasonic.com.

They are also saying that professional dress and five copies of your resume are required at the hiring event.

Panasonic says it will produce lithium-ion cells for Tesla's new Model 3 and energy storage products at the Gigafactory.

For additional job information go to PanasonicNV.com