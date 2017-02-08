Bridgman and Charpie Named to Mountain West Preseason Team

From University of Nevada:

RENO, Nev. –University of Nevada seniors Justin Bridgman and Trevor Charpie were named to the 2017 Mountain West preseason baseball team announced today. The Wolf Pack were picked to finish third in the preseason coaches poll.

Bridgman led all MW shortstops last season with a .351 batting average. The Reno native scored 51 runs, collected 14 doubles, a triple and drove in 37 appearing in 59 games his junior year. On the base paths he stole 13-of-16 bases and defensively fielded .971. After batting .520 with 13 hits, eight RBI, seven runs scored and five doubles in six tournament games he was named to the MW Tournament team.

The right-handed Charpie went 5-4 with 3.74 ERA that ranked sixth in the MW last season. On the season he tossed two complete games with one being a one-hit 5-0 shutout at San Diego State that earned him MW Pitcher of the Week honors. He struck out 52 in his 74.2 innings on the mound appearing in 16 games with 10 starts.

Nevada, who reached the 2016 MW Championship game under first-year head coach T.J. Bruce are picked to finish third behind New Mexico and Fresno State. In Bruce’s first season the Wolf Pack went 37-24 and tied for second in the conference with a 20-10 mark after being picked to finish sixth in the preseason poll.

2017 MOUNTAIN WEST PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Rank Team (1st-place votes) Points 1 New Mexico (4) 34 2 Fresno State (3) 33 3 Nevada 23 4 San Diego State 21 5 Air Force 15 5 UNLV 15 7 San José State 6

2017 MOUNTAIN WEST PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM