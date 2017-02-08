Chick-fil-A Plans to Open in Reno in Spring

Chick-fil-A restaurant plans to open in Reno this spring.

Brenda Morrow, Manager, External Communications for Chick-fil-A, Inc. says "We anticipate opening Reno's first Chick-fil-A restaurant this spring. We are looking forward to serving all of guests in an atmosphere of genuine hospitality with our award-winning, freshly prepared menu that includes healthy options for a variety of dietary needs. The restaurant will continue our expansion into Nevada with our first two openings having occurred last month in metro Las Vegas."

Chick-fil-A is building the Reno restaurant at 6365 S McCarran Boulevard which is where Marie Callender's was previously located.