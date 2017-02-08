Chick-fil-A Plans to Open in Reno in Spring - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Chick-fil-A Plans to Open in Reno in Spring

Posted: Updated:

Chick-fil-A restaurant plans to open in Reno this spring.

Brenda Morrow, Manager, External Communications for Chick-fil-A, Inc. says "We anticipate opening Reno's first Chick-fil-A restaurant this spring. We are looking forward to serving all of guests in an atmosphere of genuine hospitality with our award-winning, freshly prepared menu that includes healthy options for a variety of dietary needs. The restaurant will continue our expansion into Nevada with our first two openings having occurred last month in metro Las Vegas."

Chick-fil-A is building the Reno restaurant at 6365 S McCarran Boulevard which is where Marie Callender's was previously located.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.