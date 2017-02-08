Dr. Rand Denied Bail - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Dr. Rand Denied Bail

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Robert Rand Dr. Robert Rand

Dr. Rand was denied bail on Tuesday and remains in custody at Washoe County Jail.

According to court documents, Dr. Robert Rand requested a review of the judge's detention order from December 22, that said that Rand was a flight risk. 

On Tuesday, February 7, court documents show that Rand was denied bail and was remanded to custody.

For more on the investigation on Dr. Rand, click here.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.