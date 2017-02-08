Reno Man Sentenced for Threat Against President

A Reno man was sentenced to prison for making a threat against the President of the United States.

According to the Department of Justice, Steven Eugene Ford, aka Job Ford, aka Eleazar Melchizedek, a 51-year-old Reno man, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Howard D. McKibben.

U.S. Attorney Daniel G. Bogden for the District of Nevada says Ford was sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release for making a threat against the President of the United States.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office takes all threats against the President of the United States seriously, and we will work with our law enforcement partners to bring those who make such threats to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Bogden.

Ford was convicted by a jury on Nov. 16, 2016 and was charged by an indictment on March 9, 2016. To see a previous story on his conviction, click here.

According to court documents, on or about March 1, 2016, Ford made a threat to take the life of the President of the United States. He told a White House telephone operator that “I’m going to kill that president. I hate him.” During an interview with law enforcement, Ford admitted to making the threats.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service; and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian L. Sullivan.

(The United States Attorney Daniel G. Bogden, District of Nevada contributed to this story)