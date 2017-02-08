Kim Meyer to Run for Washoe County Sheriff

On Wednesday, February 8, Kim Meyer announced that she will be running for Washoe County Sheriff. At this time, there are two candidates for this office that will open in 2018, Meyer and Darin Balaam. For the story on Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen not running, click here.

Meyer says she started her law enforcement career in 1990 as a volunteer student intern in the Crime Lab, Detention and Operations Divisions when in 1991, she became a Deputy Sheriff and was assigned to the Detention Bureau at the Washoe County Detention Facility. Since then she says she retired from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in 2016 as a Sergeant after nearly 25 years of service to Washoe County.

“I’ve spent a career protecting some of our community’s most vulnerable citizens, and I know what it takes to keep the residents of Washoe County safe. I would be honored to continue serving the people of Washoe County if elected sheriff,” said Meyer. “I believe we have one of the best law enforcement agencies here in Washoe County, and I will work to support our deputies so they can continue to provide the highest quality service to our community.”

Meyer says she has called Washoe County home since childhood, graduating from Reno High School and earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1990. Meyer lives in Sparks with her husband, Duane and their children Olivia, 15 and Mason,14.

To learn more about Kim Meyer, click on this link, KimMeyerForSheriff.com