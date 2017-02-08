Sparks Police Investigating Armed Robbery

The Sparks Police Department is looking for the man who robbed a store at gunpoint Tuesday.

At around 11:00 p.m. Sparks police responded to the PK Plaza Store on Rock Boulevard. Police say the suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at employees and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries.

The suspect was last seen running southbound on Rock Boulevard. He is described as an unknown race male with his face partially covered. He wore a long black coat and black pants.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Secret Witness at 322-4900

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect.