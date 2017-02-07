Catholic Charities New Donation Drop-Off Center in South Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Catholic Charities New Donation Drop-Off Center in South Reno

Posted: Updated:

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and the St. Vincent’s Programs announce a new donation drop-off center in south Reno at 770 South Meadows Pkwy, Suite 105 in the Smith’s shopping center. 

They say this will be the fifth donation center to serve the two thrift stores in Reno and Sparks with the four other donation centers located on Mae Anne Avenue, W. Plumb Lane, Patriot Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard.

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada & the St. Vincent’s Programs say this donation center allow people living in south Reno a closer option for dropping off donations. They will continue to take donations directly at our thrift stores on Fourth Street and Glendale Avenue.

Catholic Charities say that 100% of the profits from the thrift stores go back into their programs to assist the less fortunate locally, and to give you an idea of how each donation makes a difference they list:

  • 1 bag of clothes = 32 meals in the St. Vincent’s Dining Room
  • 1 small piece of furniture = a kitchen starter kit for 1 local family in transition
  • 3 pairs of shoes = a week’s worth of food to a family of 4 in St. Vincent’s Food Pantry
  • 1 box of books = 10 hygiene kits for local people in need
  • 10 children’s toys = 20 flu shots for uninsured families

(Catholic Charities contributed to this story)

