Sparks Man Causes Gas Leak and Injures 2 in Apartment Crash

A Sparks man faces a number of charges after ramming his car into an apartment complex injuring two people, including a one-year old child and causing a major gas leak Tuesday.

At around 3:40 p.m. Sparks police responded to the Reflections at the Marina apartment complex on reports of a crash. Officers noticed a gaping hole on the south wall of the apartment building and a gas line was severed as a result of the crash. All affected apartments were evacuated.

Investigation revealed that the driver, identified as Chad Fowers of Sparks, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend in the parking lot of the complex. Police say Fowers placed his car in drive accelerated over a curb and struck a tree. He then sped backwards where he hit parking blocks and then the apartment complex. The car went into a bedroom throwing a man and his one-year old child from the mattress and into the living room, where the vehicle also came to rest.

The male victim woke up on the floor next to the car and his child was underneath the car. The man was able to retrieve his child from underneath the car and walk away from the crash. They were both transported to renown for minor injuries.

Chad Fowers faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, destruction of property and reckless driving.

According to police damage is limited to the gas line and apartment 147, where the man and his child were struck. Residents of building 23 will be without gas for an extended period of time for repairs.