Ely State Prison Employee Arrested in Drug Bust

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) Office of the Inspector General and Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS) Investigative Division completed a month long investigation where they arrested an NDOC employee and one other for trafficking a controlled substance.

At approximately 9:22 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2017, DPS and NDOC Investigators, with the help of Nevada Highway Patrol as well as the White Pine and Eureka County Sheriff’s Offices, arrested Rodolfo Cruz Pinedo, 62, and Ana Mirayhot Denis, 22, as they were handing off the drugs in a parking lot of a business in Ely, Nevada.

Investigators say they seized over 100 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 3 grams of heroin, keeping it from being smuggled into Ely State Prison.

Authorities say Pinedo and Denis were booked into the White Pine County Sheriff’s Public Safety Building and are being charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance 28 grams or more, two charges of Possession with the Intent to Sell, and two charges of Furnishing Controlled Substance to State Prisoner. Denis has two additional charges of Transporting a Controlled Substance.

Officials say Pinedo had been working as a Food Service Manager at the Ely State Prison since October 2016.

Officials say bail was set at $250,000 for Pinedo and $500,000 for Denis.