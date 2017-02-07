City of Reno Launches Spanish Communications Plan

From the City of Reno:

Reno, Nevada (February 7, 2017) — In an effort to better inform and engage the local Latino community, the City of Reno today launched “Creemos Reno,” the tagline for a new bilingual citywide Spanish communications plan.

The City of Reno is currently airing a Spanish TV commercial on local stations. The commercial directs people to Reno.gov/Espanol, where the City will continually update the Latino community on important issues. The website includes an English version of the commercial, which is also currently airing on the City’s government channel: Charter 194.

Included in the outreach plan is a Facebook page, where citizens can connect with the City, ask questions and get real-time updates. The community can also engage by using the hashtag #CreemosReno on social media.

“This is an important step in bridging the gap with our Latino community,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “Our Latino population is growing at a significant rate, so it’s vital that we stay connected and keep pace with this important demographic shift.”

Current and projected demographic numbers demonstrate the need for an increased communications emphasis on the Latino community. The 2010 U.S. Census reported the Latino population in Reno as 24.3 percent, roughly a quarter of the population.

The Latino population in the region is projected to grow 3.2 percent per year and account for 26.4 percent of the county’s population in 2020, according to estimates from the State Demographer.

Ward 3 Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado, who will talk about this new campaign in a presentation at the upcoming 2017 Northern Nevada Diversity Summit, has been a strong advocate for the Latino community since being elected in 2012.

“I am excited to add an additional engagement platform targeting the Spanish speaking Reno residents,” Delgado said. “As a City, it's important to be at the forefront of our community's need, and I have full confidence this is the start to broader communication and involvement.”

The Northern Nevada Diversity Summit will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2017 in the Joe Crowley Student Union Building on the University of Nevada, Reno campus.

Creemos Reno will expand and grow its reach over time, including regular newsletters, cultural celebrations and events, and community partnerships.