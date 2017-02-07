Humboldt County Rescues Man Trapped Under UTV

Air One flying with the extrication tools strapped on the gurney.

Humbodlt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Dispatch says they rescued a man who was trapped under an overturned side by side UTV in the mountains south of Crawford Farms near Jungo Road in Humboldt County.

Officials say that late Sunday, February 5, a person reported that they were a passenger in a crash of a UTV, but they were able to free themselves to call authorities.

Since the crash occurred in a place that could have been in either Humboldt or Pershing County, a joint effort was made by both Sheriff's Offices to locate the injured driver.

Humboldt General Hospital's Air One joined the effort to rescue the driver but was forced to stop due to high turbulence. HCSO personnel says they after searching through the night, they started again Monday morning along with and HCSO Search and Rescue and HGH Air One.

Authorities say that at approximately 9:45 am, they were able to locate the overturned UTV in a steep ravine near an old tungsten mine.

Since the UTV was laying on the trapped driver, HGH Air One needed to return and retrieve extrication tools. When it flew back to the scene, it along with other personnel were able to safely extricate the driver.

Officials say the driver was flown to the Humboldt General Hospital and then transferred to Renown Hospital in Reno for further treatment.

Humbodlt County says this type of successful remote rescue is rare, and even more so when it involves the recent weather and deep mud rescuers had to get through to assist the injured driver.