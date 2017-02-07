Nevada's Senators Respond to DeVos Confirmation

Betsy DeVos was confirmed as the new Secretary of Education on Tuesday after Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.

Nevada senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto voted in favor and against, respectively.

When asked for a statement regarding the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as Education secretary, United States Senator Dean Heller re-released the following statement on Tuesday that was also previously sent prior to her confirmation.

“Due to her commitment to improve our nation’s school system for all students and her focus on increasing parental engagement, I am supporting Betsy DeVos as our nation’s next Secretary of Education. She shares many of the same points of view as Governor Sandoval when it comes to our nation’s school systems. Having his support weighed heavily on my decision to vote for her confirmation. Betsy DeVos understands the need to bring back education control to state and local boards, and I look forward to working with her to empower our parents, teachers, students, and local education officials. As the husband of a former teacher, I believe Betsy DeVos is the right choice for this position,” said United States Senator Dean Heller.

United States Senator Catherine Cortez Masto tweeted Tuesday afternoon in response to the confirmation of DeVos:

"To the thousands of Nevadans who voiced opposition to DeVos, I heard you loud and clear. Continue to speak out. Our fight doesn't end here."