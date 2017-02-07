Lyon County Monitoring Rivers

Lyon County Crews have been monitoring the Carson and Walker Rivers all day long.

Walker River: Residents on East Walker River are advised that road conditions are sporadic. Pinegrove Road may have to be used to exit or enter properties. Road Department has closed the road from HWY 338 to the Mineral County Line.

Carson River: River is flowing fast and deep. Sporadic areas of low level flooding. River Road @ Cardelli, Fort Churchill Road and Break-A-Heart Roads remain closed.

All drainage ditches/canals are flowing freely. Crews have prepositioned excavation equipment at the Dayton Valley Bridge. LCSO will monitor the bridge throughout the night.

Lyon County says sandbag locations throughout central Lyon County and Southern Lyon County are still open. Lyon County says they have placed sand and sandbags at the following locations. All sandbags must be filled by the users.

Central Lyon County Sandbag Locations

Lyon County Animal Services – Hwy 50 (just East of Ramsey Cutoff).

Stagecoach Community Center – 8105 Hwy 50.

Dayton Utilities Keystone Property – 404 Keystone Dr.

Fire Station 35 – 231 Corral Dr.

Fire Station on Dayton Valley Rd – 460 Dayton Valley Rd.

Dayton Utilities Yard (outside of the gate) – 200 Lakes Blvd

Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd.

Silver City Community Center – 385 High St.

South Lyon County Sandbag Locations

Fire Station 40 in Smith Valley – 1 Hardie Ln, Smith Valley.

Mason Town Hall – 55 Bridge St, Mason.

Officials are asking residents to call 463-6531 and leave a message if your call cannot be answered or you can email road damage to flood@lyon-county.org.

Lyon County is urging citizens to not call 911 or Dispatch unless they are experiencing a life threatening emergency.