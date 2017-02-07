City of Reno: Residents Should Stay Prepared for Flooding

From the City of Reno:

Reno, Nevada (February 7, 2017) — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Watch through 4 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 for a portion of western Nevada, including the greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. Residents in flood-prone areas should be on high alert.

Heavy rain with high snow levels will continue today. This heavy rain and snow melt will contribute to increasing flows on rivers and streams with an enhanced flooding potential through late tonight.



The highest risk of flooding is along creeks, streams and poor drainage areas. The greatest threats will be along creeks and streams that drain the foothills and the Carson Range such as Steamboat Creek and Dry Creek. While the Truckee and Carson Rivers are seeing appreciable rises, they are expected to remain below flood stage at this time.



Sandbags are available at the following City of Reno locations. It is suggested that residents bring their own shovels, as there are a limited amount available on site.

Public Works Corporation Yard at 1640 E. Commercial Row. - Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Old Moana Swimming Pool location at 240 W. Moana Ln. - Open 24 hours

City of Reno residents can call Reno Direct at 775-334-INFO (4636) during regular business hours for the latest updates.