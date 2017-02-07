Washoe County Crews Respond to Flooding - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Crews Respond to Flooding

Crews with Washoe County are working to mitigate flooding in northern Nevada.
Scott Oxarart with Washoe County says most of the problem areas are in places near local streams and ditches. He says it certainly doesn't help that the area experienced so many storms in January.

“That ground is already saturated, so once we have an additional storm, whether it be a couple days later or a week later, that creates additional concern because that ground just can't accept that moisture like it does normally," says Oxarart.

He says the crews are working to do what they can to minimize property damage in neighborhoods. Oxarart says along with Lemmon valley, problem spots have been reported in areas of Washoe Valley, Pleasant Valley and also south Reno.

Oxarart says crews use heavy equipment to unclog culverts to help make sure water flows appropriately within ditches.

“Those ditches can only handle a certain amount of water obviously, this is a rare condition with a lot of flooding water coming down those hills and in some of those areas so sometimes you will see flooding that goes into people's properties and we're doing our best to handle that situation," says Oxarart.

The following is a list of sandbag locations:

  • Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Ln., Reno
  • Highland Ranch Parkway, one mile west of Pyramid Hwy, Sparks
  • Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #30 at 3905 Old Hwy 395, Washoe Valley
  • Gander Lane and Eastlake Blvd., in Washoe Valley
  • Paddlewheel and Andrew Lanes in Pleasant Valley
  • Toll Road and Geiger Grade
  • Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #223, at 130 Nectar St., Lemmon Valley
  • Arizona and Lemmon Drive in Lemmon Valley
  • Blue Heron/Warrior Lane in Belli Ranch area

Officials say that residents in unincorporated Washoe County who are experiencing flooding should call 775-328-2180. If it’s an emergency, please call 9-1-1.

