Storm Watch: Road Closures and Warnings

The latest on road closures and weather warnings

Weather Advisories (National Weather Service)

Flood Warning

  • Urban Areas and Small Streams for rain and snow melt for the following areas until 7:15 pm on Wednesday: 
    • Plumas County in northern California
    • Alpine County in northern California
    • El Dorado County in northern California
    • Placer County in central California
    • Sierra County in northern California
    • Southeastern Lassen County in northern California
    • Nevada County in northern California
    • Storey County in western Nevada
    • Southern Washoe County in western Nevada
    • Douglas County in western Nevada
    • Northern Lyon County in west central Nevada
    • Carson City in western Nevada

High Wind Warning from 6 am through midnight Thursday:

  • Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, including the cities of Sparks, Gardnerville, and Virginia City
  • South to southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
  • For wind prone areas such as I-580 through Washoe Valley and in the foothills, gusts could exceed 80 mph.

Avalanche Warning

  • Moderate avalanche danger for all elevations. 

Road Closures: 

  • Highway 89 WB Emerald Bay closed due to "unstable snow conditions" No estimated time of reopening. 
  • US 50 in both directions near Logan Creek and Cave Rock is blocked due to rock slides.
  • US 50 near Sawmill due to flooding
  • Spooner Summit has closed due to rock slides. Officials are turning cars around on Spooner causing backups in both directions on Highway 50.
  • Geiger Grade SR-341 is reduced to a single lane with a traffic flagger just below the Virginia City Highlands to repair a minor roadside and guardrail erosion following heavy rainfall. Single lane traffic with a pilot car is anticipated to be in place between approximately Washoe County milepost 3 and Storey County milepost 5 through the end of the week as repairs are made.
  • For road closures in Lyon County, click here 

Roads that have Re-Opened:

  • Mount Rose Highway/SR431 has re-opened both directions near Fairview Blvd in Incline Village
  • Highway 20 from Nevada City to I-80 has re-opened.
  • Centerville Road is has re-opened
