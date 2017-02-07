Reno Police Respond to Vehicle vs. Pedestrian

Reno Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian on West 4th and Washington St. in front of the Gold Dust West Casino around 2:30 a.m Tuesday, February 7th.

The pedestrian was crossing the street when the vehicle hit him. When crews arrived the pedestrian was awake and alert, they were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. Alcohol does not seem to be a factor.

The crash is currently under investigation.