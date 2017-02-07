Reno Police Respond to Vehicle vs. Pedestrian

A state official said the driver of a car that plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville is in police custody. Officials say one person was killed and at least 26 were treated at local hospitals.More >>
President Trump has signed an emergency spending bill that will pump more than $2 billion into a program that allows veterans to receive private medical care at government expense.
Republicans have filed a petition to recall another Nevada state senator.
The Nevada Department of Transportation says there will be periodic lane closures on westbound U.S. 50 near Zephyr Cove for a few weeks as a roadway sinkhole is repaired.
Work on the Glendale Avenue Reconstruction Project is about a half way done. And starting Monday, some Interstate 580 ramp closures and surface street lane shifts will take effect.
If you're wondering why a popular Hot August Nights hangout isn't open later this year we've learned why.
Reno Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near the corner of Kietzke Lane and Virginia Street early Friday afternoon.
Crews started construction on the USA Parkway Extension Project 14 months ago. Since then, they have paved 12 miles of roadway that connects the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center to Silver Springs.
Your list of 'Things 2 Do!' is sure to make you go, "woohoo!"
The Plumas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was found Quincy on Thursday.
