Reno Police Respond to Vehicle vs. Pedestrian - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Respond to Vehicle vs. Pedestrian

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian on West 4th and Washington St. in front of the Gold Dust West Casino around 2:30 a.m Tuesday, February 7th.

The pedestrian was crossing the street when the vehicle hit him. When crews arrived the pedestrian was awake and alert, they were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. Alcohol does not seem to be a factor.

The crash is currently under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.