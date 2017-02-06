Authorities Have Found Missing 11 Year-Old Girl in Spanish Springs

Update: Wallmuth has been found and has returned home safely.

___

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding an 11 year-old girl who went missing Monday night in Spanish Springs.

Isabella Wallmuth went missing around 3:30 p.m. She was last seen riding a purple bike in the area of Erin Drive and Richard Springs Boulevard.

Wallmuth is 4 feet tall, she has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or (775) 785-WCSO.