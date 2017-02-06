Authorities Have Found Missing 11 Year-Old Girl in Spanish Sprin - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Authorities Have Found Missing 11 Year-Old Girl in Spanish Springs

Posted: Updated:

Update: Wallmuth has been found and has returned home safely. 

___

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding an 11 year-old girl who went missing Monday night in Spanish Springs.

Isabella Wallmuth went missing around 3:30 p.m. She was last seen riding a purple bike in the area of Erin Drive and Richard Springs Boulevard.

Wallmuth is 4 feet tall, she has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or (775) 785-WCSO.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.