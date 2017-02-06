Queen Elizabeth II First British Monarch to Reign for 65 Years - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Queen Elizabeth II First British Monarch to Reign for 65 Years



Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to reign for 65 years on Monday.

On February 6, 1952 the Queen's father died and the 25-year-old princess ascended to the throne.

The Queen's Sapphire Jubilee was marked with ceremonial gun salutes at London's Green Park and the Tower of London, and in several other locations across the United Kingdom and the bells at Westminster Abbey in central London were rung in honor of the occasion.

According to a palace spokeswoman, the Queen will spend the day at Sandringham, her country retreat in eastern England.

British Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated the Queen in a statement, "Today's Sapphire Jubilee marks yet another remarkable milestone for our remarkable Queen. I know the nation will join with me today in celebrating and giving thanks for the lifetime of service Her Majesty The Queen has given to our country and to the commonwealth."The Queen became Britain's longest reigning monarch in September 2015, after 63 years and 216 days on the throne, surpassing the record set by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

Although she has relinquished some of her royal duties to other members of the family, she has continued to maintain an active public presence.

Unable to attend church over Christmas and New Years due to a heavy cold, the Queen has since attended a service on January 8 and made an official visit to an exhibition about Fijian art and life in Norwich, near Sandringham, later the same month.

