Suspect from Officer Involved Shooting Downtown Identified

From Washoe County Sheriff's Office:

The suspect in a February 6 altercation with Reno Police officers that resulted in an officer involved shooting was released from the hospital late last week and is now in custody at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.

The suspect has been identified as Ronald Eugene Bailey. Bailey’s charges include Attempted Murder, Obstructing and Resisting with the use of a Deadly Weapon, Assault on a Protected Person with use of a Deadly Weapon and Battery with use of a Deadly Weapon.

According to Washoe County Sheriff’s detectives investigating the incident, at approximately 4:35 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance near the intersection of Ralston and West 2nd Streets.

When officers arrived they observed what appeared to be a fight in progress and took immediate steps to intervene. Officers saw that one subject was armed with a knife and gave multiple commands for the subject to disarm himself and surrender. Instead, the knife-wielding subject approached officers.

Officers deployed a Taser at this time, however the suspect continued advancing on the officers while still armed with the knife. Shots were fired at approximately 4:40 p.m.

The stabbing victim was transported to Renown Medical Center for treatment of injuries received during the initial altercation. He has since been treated and released.

Bailey was also transported to Renown Medical Center for treatment of injuries received during the officer involved shooting. He was transported to the Washoe County Detention Facility on Thursday, February 16.

The Washoe County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol has been activated and the Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff's Office at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.