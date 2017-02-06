Nevada Sports Books Wagers and Wins for Super Bowl - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Sports Books Wagers and Wins for Super Bowl

Posted: Updated:

From the Nevada Gaming Control Board?:

The Nevada Gaming Control Board released figures today showing that $138.5 million was wagered in Nevada's 196 sports books on this year's Super Bowl.

Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman A.G. Burnett said, "Unaudited figures show a sports book win of $10,937,826 was recorded on wagers totaling $138,480,136. This resulted in a hold percentage of 7.9%."

The following is a summary of Nevada sports book performance for the last ten Super Bowls:

Year Wagers Win/Loss Win % Game Results
2017 $138,480,136 $10,937,826 7.9% New England 34, Atlanta 28
2016 $132,545,587 $13,314,539 10.1% Denver 24, Carolina 10
2015 $115,986,086 $3,261,066 2.8% New England 28, Seattle 24
2014 $119,400,822 $19,673,960 16.5% Seattle 43, Denver 8
2013 $98,936,798 $7,206,460 7.3% Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31
2012 $93,899,840 $5,064,470 5.4% N.Y. Giants 21, New England 17
2011 $87,491,098 $724,176 0.8% Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25
2010 $82,726,367 $6,857,101 8.3% New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17
2009 $81,514,748 $6,678,044 8.2% Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23
2008 $92,055,833 ($2,573,103) -2.8% N.Y. Giants 17, New England 14
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.