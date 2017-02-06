Nevada Sports Books Wagers and Wins for Super Bowl

From the Nevada Gaming Control Board?:

The Nevada Gaming Control Board released figures today showing that $138.5 million was wagered in Nevada's 196 sports books on this year's Super Bowl.

Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman A.G. Burnett said, "Unaudited figures show a sports book win of $10,937,826 was recorded on wagers totaling $138,480,136. This resulted in a hold percentage of 7.9%."

The following is a summary of Nevada sports book performance for the last ten Super Bowls: