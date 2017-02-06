Truckee Police: Rain Expected Through Week, Sandbags Available

Truckee Police say they expect rain throughout the week and to watch for standing water on roadways.

Officials say there will be free sand bags available at Truckee Fire Station 92 located at 11473 Donner Pass Road and at the US Forest Service Building on Stevens Lane.

They would also like to remind everyone that there is no parking along town maintained roadways from November 1st to April 30th. This includes the areas from snow pole to the pavement edge and the right-of-way outside the snow poles.

This parking restriction is for efficient snow removal operations and to reduce the likelihood of damage to parked vehicles and is particularly important during storm activity so that crews have full access to remove snow and maximize drainage of standing water along roadways.

For more information about the weather forecast, visit the Reno Weather Service website at http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/rev/ and I-80 conditions can be found by clicking on https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx.

There is also YourGOV, which is an interactive reporting/mapping service provided to the public for reporting concerns and complaints directly to the Department of Public Works. Once on the site, complete the information requested and submit. You can download this application for your smart phone as well.

(Truckee Police contributed to this story)