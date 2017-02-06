WCSD Board of Trustees Approves 'Safe Haven' Resolution

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees has approved the “Safe Haven” resolution on Tuesday.

WCSD Board of Trustees discussed and adopted a “Safe Haven” resolution. This resolution is to reaffirm the District’s commitment to provide all students with a free and appropriate education regardless of their immigration status. They say the discussion was scheduled for Tuesday, February 7 just prior to the Board Policy Committee Meeting.



“My fellow Trustees and I are committed to providing a world-class education, support, and resources for all students and their families so they can achieve their highest aspirations and become their absolute best,” said Board President Dr. Angie Taylor. “As part of that commitment, we are fiercely dedicated to educating every student and to working towards their academic success without discrimination on the basis of their race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or immigration status. In light of recent conversations taking place on the local and national level, we as a Board felt it was important to discuss our strong commitment to the education of every child as we consider this resolution.”



“We recognize that a quality free education is the single most important resource available to our children and families to insure a future where all can contribute and realize their dreams,” said Board Vice President Katy Simon Holland. “We want all our families in Washoe County to know that we remain committed to protecting their children's opportunity to pursue those dreams."



“As the daughter of Chilean immigrants, I believe it is important for us to reaffirm that the Washoe County School District values each and every student and is committed to providing a nurturing learning environment for all of our students, no matter where they come from,” said Trustee Verónica Frenkel, M.A. “To our students from immigrant families, we want to see you learn, grow, have fun, make friends, and find your passions. We want to celebrate that day when you walk across a stage to receive your diploma. WCSD is here to help you grow into the people you want to become."



“I stand with the Board of Trustees and I am proud to support its reaffirmation of our common goals to educate every child in our District,” said WCSD Superintendent Traci Davis. “Our policies support equity for all of our students. It is truly all about the children—all children—and we are committed to educating them to the best of our ability every day in every classroom in WCSD. Our mission is to usher ‘every child—by name and face—to graduation,’ and that is precisely what we will continue to do.”

(WCSD contributed to this story)

The "Safe Haven" Resolution is below: