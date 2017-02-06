Fernley Man Charged Following a High-Speed Chase in 2016

A 39-year-old Fernley man has been charged for assault with a deadly weapon and eluding an officer.

Lyon County deputies arrested Jeremy Lloyd Random of Fernley following a high-speed chase August 9, 2016. Police say Random drove the wrong way on I-80, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. Random swerved toward other vehicles and police attempted to stop him by ramming their patrol vehicles into his car. Police were able to stop him at a truck stop in Fernley.

According to police, once stopped Random grabbed a rifle. He then started his car and attempted to hit deputies. Officers shot at him, and Random was transported to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries then he was booked into the Lyon County Jail.

Police determined Random was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time.

Random pleaded guilty to charges on December 19, and January 30, 2017 he was sentenced in assault with a deadly weapon and eluding an officer. He now faces up to 18 years in prison.

District Attorney Stephen Rye released a statement saying

"it is fortunate no one else was seriously injured or killed in this case. Mr. Random showed a total disregard for the public and the officers involved in this case."

Officers risked their lives to protect the public. Acts like this from Mr. Random cannot be tolerated in our society. Mr. Random is fortunate that he was not killed in this situation based upon the threats to the public and officers and his wanton and reckless conduct."

"We are pleased with the lengthy prison sentence handed down by the court in this case."