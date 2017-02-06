NDOT: Large Boulder on US-50 by Logan Creek Drive

From Nevada Department of Transportation:

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation has removed a large boulder which fell this morning, blocking one eastbound lane of U.S. 50 in Lake Tahoe.

Before 8 am Monday, a large boulder roughly the size of a large passenger vehicle rolled onto U.S. 50 north of Cave Rock at Lake Tahoe, blocking one eastbound lane of the roadway. No vehicles were involved in the slide, and no injuries were reported. The rock fall occurred just south of Logan Creek Drive in the Logan Shoals area. Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada Department of Transportation and other safety agencies immediately responded.

NDOT contracted Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc. to utilize specialty large equipment to remove the boulder Monday afternoon. Now that the boulder has been removed, the roadway surface will be evaluated to determine if impacted sections of roadway need to be repaved. All lanes of U.S. 50 are anticipated to reopen this afternoon, but minor lane closures and travel delays are to be expected as final roadway repairs are made over the coming days. NDOT reminds motorists to drive safely in the area, and plan additional travel time.

“As winter weather continues, we will also be performing ongoing snow removal,” NDOT District Engineer Thor Dyson explained. “We ask drivers to use caution and drive safely.”

With traffic safety as top priority, NDOT has dedicated approximately $15 million to enhancing traffic safety by stabilizing roadside slopes to reduce rockslide and other erosion in U.S. 50 at Tahoe. The majority of U.S. 50 roadside slopes in the Glenbrook area have already been stabilized with rockfall netting or reinforced roadside slopes or have barrier rail/wall built at the bottom to contain and collect erosion-related rockfall. Last year, NDOT also extended the westbound, lakeside Cave Rock tunnel entrance. The new approximately 60-foot long and 27-foot tall structure extends the previous tunnel to enhance safety by catching rock fall before it reaches the roadway.

NDOT is also developing an improvement project to stabilize and reinforce the roadside slope where the slide occurred to reduce future rockfall onto the roadway.