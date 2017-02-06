1 Person Hospitalized After Crash on I-80 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

1 Person Hospitalized After Crash on I-80

Posted: Updated:

One lane is closed on I-80 eastbound and 4th, just west of Prater while police respond to an injury crash. 

At around 7:10 a.m. the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.  One vehicle is blocking the left lane, and traffic is moving slowly on the right. 

Tow is en route. Police expect lanes to be reopened shortly. 

