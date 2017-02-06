Afghan Official: Avalanches in Afghanistan Kill At Least 107 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Afghan Official: Avalanches in Afghanistan Kill At Least 107

Posted: Updated:

An Afghan official says at least 107 people have been killed in recent days by avalanches caused by heavy snow in different parts of the country, nearly doubling an earlier death toll estimate of 54.
    
Omer Mohammadi, spokesman for the Afghan state minister for disaster management and humanitarian affairs, said Monday that more than 65 others have been injured and more than 150 homes destroyed by the avalanches.
    
Many of the newest fatalities come from Nuristan province, near the Pakistani border, where two villages were buried in snow. Mohammadi said that rescue teams have so far recovered 48 bodies from those villages.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

