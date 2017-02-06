2017 Nevada Legislature Begins Monday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

2017 Nevada Legislature Begins Monday

Posted: Updated:

Many of Nevada lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were optimistic after Governor Brian Sandoval's State of the State address in January. That does not mean contentious debates will be left out over policy issues facing the Legislature.

Some of the major debates to come include taxing and regulating recreational marijuana, which was legalized by voters in 2016. Also, Governor Sandoval's controversial education savings account program. State democrats have made it clear they are against funding his proposed $60 million plan to help parents pay for private schools. 

The 2017 Nevada Legislature will convene in Carson City on Monday. Lawmakers meet in regular session during odd-numbered years and are restricted to 120 days. The session ends June 5, 2017. 

There are over 800 proposed bills making for a very busy session to come. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.