2017 Nevada Legislature Begins Monday

Many of Nevada lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were optimistic after Governor Brian Sandoval's State of the State address in January. That does not mean contentious debates will be left out over policy issues facing the Legislature.

Some of the major debates to come include taxing and regulating recreational marijuana, which was legalized by voters in 2016. Also, Governor Sandoval's controversial education savings account program. State democrats have made it clear they are against funding his proposed $60 million plan to help parents pay for private schools.

The 2017 Nevada Legislature will convene in Carson City on Monday. Lawmakers meet in regular session during odd-numbered years and are restricted to 120 days. The session ends June 5, 2017.

There are over 800 proposed bills making for a very busy session to come.