NV Energy Reports Over 1,000 Customers Without Power

If you're wondering why a popular Hot August Nights hangout isn't open later this year we've learned why.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near the corner of Kietzke Lane and Virginia Street early Friday afternoon.More >>
President Donald Trump says North Korea's leader will "regret it fast" if he threatens or acts against Guam, or any other U.S. territory or ally.More >>
Nevada's marijuana regulators have decided to start issuing pot distribution licenses to businesses other than liquor wholesalers to keep up with overwhelming demand since legal recreational sales began July 1.More >>
Carson City Health and Human Services and Douglas County Mosquito Abatement are reporting the first human case of West Nile virus in the Carson City-Douglas County area for 2017.More >>
Crews started construction on the USA Parkway Extension Project 14 months ago. Since then, they have paved 12 miles of roadway that connects the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center to Silver Springs.More >>
The Reno Fire Department says it responded to more than 70 service calls within a span of eight hours on Thursday.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near the corner of Kietzke Lane and Virginia Street early Friday afternoon.More >>
Reno Police say 39-year old Michael Gallagher has been booked on three counts of Sexual Assault of a Minor under 14 and three counts of Lewdness with a Minor under 14.More >>
The Great American Eclipse will take place August 21st, covering about 85% of the sun in the Reno area. The last American total eclipse was in 1979 but did not reach coast to coast.More >>
