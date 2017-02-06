NV Energy Reports Over 1,000 Customers Without Power

NV Energy is reporting 1,909 customers without power all across Northern Nevada.

According to their website there is 1,209 customers without power in Carson City and 602 customers in Washoe County

There are 555 customers affected in 89506 zip code and 1,190 customers in 89706.

They hope to have power restored by 7:30 a.m Monday, February 6th in Carson City. Washoe County residents should have power by 10:00 a.m.