NV Energy Reports Over 1,000 Customers Without Power

Nevada's marijuana regulators have decided to start issuing pot distribution licenses to businesses other than liquor wholesalers to keep up with overwhelming demand since legal recreational sales began July 1.More >>
President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that the U.S. military is "locked and loaded" if North Korea acts "unwisely," escalating an exchange of threats between the nuclear-armed nations.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval announced he is appointing former lieutenant governors Brian Krolicki and Bob Cashell to the Nevada Commission on Tourism and Sandra Douglass Morgan to the Nevada Athletic Commission.More >>
It's the first week of school for Washoe County and while the vast majority of students attend traditional schools, some have sports careers or rodeo work that keeps them on the move. For one Sparks student, it's Hollywood that's come calling.More >>
Did you see several Reno firefighters collecting donations on Friday? They were out at a busy intersection raising money for muscular dystrophy research.More >>
Crews started construction on the USA Parkway Extension Project 14 months ago. Since then, they have paved 12 miles of roadway that connects the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center to Silver Springs.More >>
The Reno Fire Department says it responded to more than 70 service calls within a span of eight hours on Thursday.More >>
Reno Police say 39-year old Michael Gallagher has been booked on three counts of Sexual Assault of a Minor under 14 and three counts of Lewdness with a Minor under 14.More >>
A local company is gaining an international reputation for making top of the line coffee roasters.More >>
Crews are on scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash near Midtown. The crash occurred at the intersection of east Liberty and Holcomb around 9 p.m. Southbound Holcomb is currently closed at East Liberty. Officials on scene say the drive is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, it is unclear how serious the pedestrian's injuries are.More >>
