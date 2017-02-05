Davidson Academy Wins Regionals at Nevada Science Bowl - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Davidson Academy Wins Regionals at Nevada Science Bowl

Posted: Updated:

A Reno School has been named regional champs at the 2017 Nevada Science Bowl.The team from Davidson Academy beat out 81 other schools for the title.

The Nevada Science Bowl is a fast-paced competition where students buzz in to answer questions across many scientific disciplines, such as biology, chemistry, and physics.

For their win, Davidson Academy won $5,000 for their science and math departments.The team will also advance to the National Science Bowl In Washington DC at the end of April.

