Nevadans Share Thoughts About Betsy DeVos

Senators in Washington are gearing up to vote for President Trump's pick for the secretary of education job.

On Sunday, protestors gathered in front of the federal building in downtown Reno, to express their concerns with the secretary of education nominee, Betsy DeVos.

Chip Evans, former Reno district two nominee, considers DeVos to be unqualified for the job.

“Our kids need a good quality education and our public schools need to be set up to deliver that," says Evans.

About 100 other community members made signs, and chanted their displeasure toward DeVos's political views. Others chanted their disappointment with Senator Dean Heller. Evans says many people have experienced a delay in response after making calls to the senator's office.

“Most of us have gotten through at least once on an issue, but it's intolerable that our voices aren't able to be heard at the volume that we have out here," says Evans.

Senator Heller’s spokesman Neal Patel issued Channel 2 a statement saying, "Senator Heller always values the people he represents, and he welcomes their feedback because these issues are critical to Nevadans. Regardless of who's in the White House, the senator will always be listening to the voices of Nevadans."

Washoe County GOP chairman Roger Edwards finds it no surprise that Senator Heller's phone lines have been hard to get through. Edwards says the senator is likely far too busy to be able to take every single call.

“A guy who's back their doing work for our state every day, you need to look at the validity of what the complaint is first," says Edwards.

Edwards says no matter which way the senate votes for secretary of education, he'll still support whatever vote that Senator Heller makes.

"We hired him because he showed some qualities and he impressed us with his ability to make decisions on his own and I’m sure he'll be happy to share the reasons why he made the calls that he did," says Edwards.