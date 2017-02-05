Sparks Police Identify Victims in Fatal DUI Crash

Two people are dead and one man is in custody following a traffic crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Sparks.

Sparks Police responded to the area of Rock and Greenbrae for a crash involving 2 vehicles just after 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and located 2 vehicles, a small 2-door car and a large 4-door truck, both with major damage. The vehicles were located in the front yards of nearby residences. The preliminary investigation revealed that the truck was traveling westbound on Greenbrae at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the stop sign at Rock Boulevard, striking the car which was traveling southbound on Rock.

The victims of the crash were 28-year-old Monica Rice of Sparks, and 19-year-old Omar Castillo-Valdez of Reno.

Rice was found deceased on scene and Castillo-Valdez was the passenger of the truck and was found outside of the vehicle, unresponsive. He was transported to Renown, where he later succumbed to his injuries. No pedestrians or residents were injured.

The driver, 22 year-old Jesus Rojo-Perez, was located in the driver’s seat of the truck and was transported to Renown and treated for minor injuries. Rojo-Perez was believed to be impaired by alcohol and was later arrested and booked at the Washoe County Jail for 2 counts of Driving under the Influence Causing Death and other related traffic offenses.

In light of this tragic event, police are reminding drivers to always use a designated driver, never drink and drive and encourage everyone to report drunk drivers.

Sparks Police ask that anyone that may have witnessed the accident or who has pertinent information of the incident, please call Sparks Police Traffic division at 353-2432 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.