Dog Rescued From Apartment Fire in Sparks

The Sparks Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that broke out late Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to a reported fire at 5200 South Los Altos Parkway just before 10:30 p.m on Saturday, February 4.

Upon arrival firefighters found an off-duty Sparks Fire Captain on the balcony, where the fire originated, and the fire was almost completely extinguished.

The Captain came upon the fire on his way home from participating in the Notables Charity event. He arrived prior to on-duty crews and found heavy fire on the balcony of the 2nd story of The Canyon Vista Apartments.

The Captain scaled the outside of the apartment to the 2nd floor balcony where the fire was, rescued a dog from the balcony which he lowered down to neighbors. Neighbors were able to throw him an extinguisher to allow him to put the majority of the fire out.

On duty fire personnel pulled a hose line to the front door of the apartment, forced entry, opened the patio door to allow the off duty Captain to exit the balcony, and completely extinguish and overhaul of the fire.

17 Sparks Fire Department personnel responded to the incident along with Sparks Police, REMSA and Animal Control.

One injury was reported by the off-duty fire captain who was bit by the dog during the rescue and treated by REMSA.

The fire remains under investigation.

PETA is awarding the Sparks Fire Captain, Phil Felder, a Compassionate Action Award because he rushed to the aid of residents in a burning apartment building on Saturday, February 4, including a dog who was trapped on a flaming balcony.

"Thanks to Phil Felder's unhesitating bravery, all residents of the apartment building, including this terrified dog, are safe today," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA hopes his courage and determination will inspire others to come to the aid of those in need."

PETA, whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to abuse in any way" say they encourage everyone to put a sign on their doors or windows to alert rescue workers to the presence of dogs, cats, and other animal companions.