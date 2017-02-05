Father Taken Into Custody After Saturday Night Amber Alert - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Father Taken Into Custody After Saturday Night Amber Alert

Posted: Updated:

One man was taken into custody Sunday morning for the kidnapping of an 8 year-old boy in Cold Springs Saturday night.

An Amber Alert was issued for a missing and endangered boy just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

According to Washoe County PIO Bob Harmon, officers responded to the area of Meadowlark and Hummingbird Drives in Cold Springs around 6:30 p.m. to  a domestic disturbance between a male and a female.

Authorities say the woman was able to free herself, however her son was kidnapped by his father, 30 year-old Abraham Lemus.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the father and son had been spotted on Taylor Street in Reno. The Reno Police Department responded to the tip and were able to locate the boy. The suspect was taken into custody through a hostage negotiator.

We are told the 8 year-old boy is in good condition. An investigation is taking place before the boy will be reunited with his mother.

Lemus was taken into custody Sunday for first-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, domestic battery, and grand larceny.

