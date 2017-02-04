13 Apply For Nevada District Court in Reno

The Aces extended their possession of first place in the Pacific Northern division by two games Wednesday night after an 11-2 win over Las Vegas.More >>
Saint Mary's Health Network teamed up with Washoe County Human Services Agency, to support local students with a school supply drive.More >>
The Truckee Meadows have come a long way since the Great Recession which led to low property values and high foreclosure rates.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says the 4,310-acre Minerva Fire south of Quincy, California is now 95% contained, with full containment estimated for this Saturday.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has closed both directions of Kingsbury Grade at Granite Springs after a driver hit a power pole and fled the scene.More >>
Two juveniles are in custody after robbing a Payless Store at knifepoint Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A local company is gaining an international reputation for making top of the line coffee roasters.More >>
The Reno Sportsdome is making a major expansion to south Reno next year.More >>
A California baseball player who was set to play for UNR in the fall, died suddenly in his sleep Friday night.More >>
City of Sparks maintenance crews are on standby in case any debris clean-up or road closures are needed.More >>
