13 Apply For Nevada District Court in Reno

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Thirteen attorneys have applied for a spot on Nevada's Second Judicial District bench in Reno.

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection closed the application Friday for the nine-person Washoe County District Court.

It is one of 11 such courts in the state that primarily preside over criminal cases.

Applicants include 10 Reno attorneys, a discovery commissioner, a justice of the peace and a family court judge.

The commission will accept written comments on the candidates through Feb. 24 and interview them in mid-March. The panel will submit three finalists to Gov. Brian Sandoval for the appointment.

The vacancy on one of Nevada's 11 district courts was created when Sandoval elevated Judge Lidia Stiglich to the state Supreme Court in November.

Applicants: http://bit.ly/2jISgFa

