Bighorns Fall to Salt Lake

The Reno Bighorns (11-20) fell 121-104 to the Salt Lake City Stars (10-20) Friday night at the in front of a near sold out crowd at the Reno Events Center.

Sacramento Kings Assignment Player Georgios Papagiannis led the Bighorns with 22 points and five rebounds while Pe’Shon Howard notched 20 points and five rebounds. Kings affiliate player Isaiah Cousins scored 20 points, grabbed five rebounds and added five assists.

Sundiata Gaines paced the Stars logging a double-double with 27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds while Joel Bolomboy, who is on assignment from the Utah Jazz had 20 points, 17 rebounds and three assists.

The Stars took control of the game early going on a 17-5 run to lead the Bighorns by 14 at the 7:25 mark. The Bighorns would get within six points before the Stars ran away with the lead to have a 32-18 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Stars kept the Bighorns at bay with a double-digit lead until the Reggie Hearn sunk a triple with 6:42 left in play in the first half to cut the deficit to nine. The Stars held the advantage over the Bighorns the remainder of the frame having a 12-point cushion heading into the locker room. Papagiannis ended the first half with 14 points.

The Bighorns went on a 9-2 run coming out of the break to edge the Stars 64-63 behind a three from Howard at the 9:23 mark. The Stars responded with a late 22-4 run to ensure a 14-point advantage heading into the final frame.

Howard opened the fourth quarter with a jumper before Will Davis stepped to the line to make a free throw to cut the deficit to 11. The Bighorns were unable to overcome the Stars lead, ultimately dropping 121-104 to Salt Lake City.

The Bighorns will next travel to Erie to face the Bayhawks on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4 P.M PST.

Bighorns Press Release