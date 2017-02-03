Reno Man Sentenced for Pandering

Reno Police say a Reno man was sentenced for pandering a 17-year-old female in downtown Reno in 2015.

Police say 37-year-old Roger Raphael Brown was sentenced on Monday to two to five years in prison.

In October 2015, officials say the juvenile victim was contacted by the Regional Street Enforcement Team and FBI who were working a joint operation with the Innocence Lost Task Force.

Officials say this operation focused on contacting individuals soliciting for sex in downtown Reno, and information obtained during the contact with the victim led detectives to suspect Brown’s involvement.

Officers say Brown was arrested in California in July 2016 and extradited back to Nevada after an arrest warrant was issued.

The Regional Street Enforcement Team would like to remind residents and visitors to our community that all forms of prostitution are illegal in Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County and that prostitution, outside of a licensed brothel, is illegal everywhere in Nevada.

The Regional Street Enforcement Team is made up of members of the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and University of Nevada Police Services and is a participating member of the FBI’s Innocence Lost Task Force.

Officials say that if anyone has information regarding prostitution or sex trafficking, they are encouraged to call Secret Witness at 322-4900 or the office of the regional Street Enforcement Team at 334-3065.