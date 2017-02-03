Reno Man Sentenced for Pandering

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged calm and said Americans should have "no concerns" after North Korea and President Donald Trump traded fiery threats.More >>
U.S. President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang of "fire and fury like the world has never seen" and the North's military claimed Wednesday it was examining plans for attacking Guam.
You might not expect it, but in the middle of Reno's Hot August Nights event at the Peppermill, you'll find a classic 1934 Ford that doubles as an American military tribute.
The Aces claimed sole possession of first place in the Pacific Northern division Tuesday night with a 5-3 pitching-duel victory in game two against the Las Vegas 51s.
The Reno Sportsdome is making a major expansion to south Reno next year.
A California baseball player who was set to play for UNR in the fall, died suddenly in his sleep Friday night.
A local company is gaining an international reputation for making top of the line coffee roasters.
The Nevada Highway Patrol is searching for a semi-truck in a hit-and-run Thursday morning.
