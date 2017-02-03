Reno Man Sentenced for Pandering - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Man Sentenced for Pandering

Posted: Updated:
Roger Raphael Brown Roger Raphael Brown

Reno Police say a Reno man was sentenced for pandering a 17-year-old female in downtown Reno in 2015. 

Police say 37-year-old Roger Raphael Brown was sentenced on Monday to two  to five years in prison.

In October 2015, officials say the juvenile victim was contacted by the Regional Street Enforcement Team and FBI who were working a joint operation with the Innocence Lost Task Force.

Officials say this operation focused on contacting individuals soliciting for sex in downtown Reno, and information obtained during the contact with the victim led detectives to suspect Brown’s involvement. 

Officers say Brown was arrested in California in July 2016 and extradited back to Nevada after an arrest warrant was issued. 

The Regional Street Enforcement Team would like to remind residents and visitors to our community that all forms of prostitution are illegal in Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County and that prostitution, outside of a licensed brothel, is illegal everywhere in Nevada.

The Regional Street Enforcement Team is made up of members of the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and University of Nevada Police Services and is a participating member of the FBI’s Innocence Lost Task Force.

Officials say that if anyone has information regarding prostitution or sex trafficking, they are encouraged to call Secret Witness at 322-4900 or the office of the regional Street Enforcement Team at 334-3065.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.