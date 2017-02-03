Thirteen Attorneys Apply for Washoe County District Court Vacanc - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Thirteen Attorneys Apply for Washoe County District Court Vacancy

From Nevada Appellate Courts/Administrative Office of the Courts:

CARSON CITY, Nevada, Feb., 03, 2017 – The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has received 13 applications for consideration to fill an open judicial seat in the Second Judicial District Court resulting from a vacancy created by the appointment of Lidia S. Stiglich to the Nevada Supreme Court.

The applicants for the open seat are:

  • Wesley M. Ayres, 56, Reno, Discovery Commissioner
  • Barry L. Breslow, 54, Reno, Attorney
  • Arnold Brock, Jr., 63, Reno, Attorney
  • Richard F. Cornell, 64, Reno, Attorney
  • Jason D. Guinasso, 44, Reno, Attorney
  • Ann O. Hall, 48, Reno, Attorney
  • Kevin G. Higgins, 56, Sparks, Justice of the Peace
  • James Eric Keller, 45, Reno, Attorney
  • Paul A. Lipparelli, 54, Reno, Attorney
  • John D. Moore, 40, Reno, Attorney
  • Michael A. Pintar, 55, Reno, Attorney
  • Douglas R. Rands, 58, Reno, Attorney
  • Bridget Robb, 54, Reno, District Court Judge

Nevada attorneys with 10 years of legal experience and two years of Nevada residency were encouraged to apply for the opening in Dept. 8. The Commission will now direct background investigations, accept public comment, and interview each of the applicants.

The applications, with the exceptions of confidential information such as medical records and personal identification information, may be viewed on the Supreme Court website at: http://bit.ly/NVJudicialSelection. Interviews to fill the vacant position are scheduled for the week of March 13, at the Nevada Supreme Court in Carson City, and will be open to the public.

The Commission invites written public comments about the applicant qualifications. Commission rules allow letters to remain confidential if requested by the letter writer. However, the Commission may discuss the contents of the letter with the applicant during executive session. Anonymous letters may not be considered at the discretion of the Commissioners.

Submit written comments regarding the applicants by 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 to:
Ms. Robin Sweet
Secretary, Commission on Judicial Selection
Nevada Supreme Court
201 S. Carson St., Suite 250
Carson City, Nevada, 89701

Once the interviews are complete, the Commission will consider and recommend three finalists, whose names will be submitted to Governor Brian Sandoval for the appointment.

Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection

The Commission is composed of seven permanent members – the Supreme Court Chief Justice, three non-attorneys appointed by the Governor, and three attorneys appointed by the State Bar of Nevada. Neither the Governor nor the State Bar may appoint more than two permanent members from the same political party, and cannot appoint two members from the same county. For District Court vacancies, two temporary members are appointed from the judicial district where the vacancy occurs – a non-attorney by the Governor and an attorney by the State Bar – bringing the Commission membership to nine.

Commission Members:

  • Justice Michael A. Cherry, Carson City, Supreme Court Chief Justice, Chair (Constitutional appointee)
  • Valerie Cooney, Carson City, past executive director, Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans (State Bar appointee)
  • Jeffrey Gilbert, Henderson, veteran gaming executive (Governor appointee)
  • Jesse Gutierrez, Sparks, former executive director, Nevada Hispanic Services (Governor appointee)
  • Gregory Kamer, Esq., Las Vegas, attorney, Kramer Zuker Abbott (State Bar appointee)
  • Jasmine Mehta, Esq., Reno, Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners (State Bar appointee)
  • Leslie Williams, Schurz, administrative assistant for Washoe County Senior Services (Governor appointee)

Temporary Commission Members:

  • Gary Smith, Reno, director, Customer Energy Solutions, NV Energy (Governor appointee)
  • Jacey Prupas, Reno, litigation partner, Snell & Wilmer (State Bar appointee)
     
