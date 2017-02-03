VA Dental Clinic to Temporarily Close

From the Department of Veterans Affairs:

The VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System has closed the Outpatient Dental Clinic location located at 3674 S. Virginia St., Unit#E4 in South Reno, effective immediately. An inspection of the privately owned, and leased by the US Government, facility this week demonstrated multiple environmental and safety concerns exist within the larger warehouse structure containing the VA clinic.

The clinic will remain closed until appropriate mitigation has occurred. The owner of the building has been notified of the concerns.

Veterans with dental appointments are being contacted. We have multiple options to provide our Veterans with their dental care needs, both in the community and at the main VA medical center. If Veterans have pending appointments in the near future or have questions, they can contact our care line at 775-829-5685.