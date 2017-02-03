Tipsy Tow Offers Free Ride Home on Super Bowl Sunday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Tipsy Tow Offers Free Ride Home on Super Bowl Sunday

AAA is offering a free ride home after the Super Bowl with their ‘Tipsy Tow’ program to help keep drinking drivers off the road.

AAA will offer free tows to drinking drivers from 6 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, February 5, to 6 a.m. February 6 in Nevada. They say drivers, potential passengers, party hosts, bartenders and restaurant managers can call 800-222-4357 (AAA-HELP) for a free tow home of up to 10 miles, just tell the AAA operator, “I need a Tipsy Tow,” and a truck will be on its way. Tipsy Tow does not take reservations.

The AAA Tipsy Tow program says this program helps keep drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel and is open to everyone, you do not need to be a AAA Member to take advantage of this service to the community.

They say the service provides a one-way ride for drivers and their vehicle to the driver’s home. If there are additional passengers who need a ride, they will be taken to the driver’s home as long as long as they can be transported safely in the tow truck.

“Everybody wants to have fun at a Super Bowl party,” said Cynthia Harris, spokesperson for AAA Nevada. “But be aware that as little as one drink can impair vision, steering, braking, judgment, and reaction time. If you’ve been drinking, don’t get behind the wheel. Give AAA a call and we’ll make sure you get home safely.”    

(AAA contributed to this story)                                               

