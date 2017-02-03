What Saturated Soil Can Do To Our Trees

Our ground water is much higher than years past, which can be great for our trees, but it can also make it easier for them to topple over too.

"We have been more busy the last few weeks with some storm damage. We've had some trees blown over," said tree business owner, John Crandell.

Add wind to already saturated soils and our landscaping trees, without a good root system, can get taken down pretty easily.

"The trees that blow over the most are like this Blue Spruce," added Crandell.

Most of them are about thirty feet tall with a foot deep root system.

Crandell's business is keeping busy with lots of appointments. They've cleaned up about four spruce trees in the past few weeks and have done about twelve more trees with broken branches.

"We had a large pine tree up in the Montreux area that had broken branches up to fifty feet in between two houses and we had to meticulously take them down with ropes," said Crandell.

Saturated soils also increases our chances for land slides which can pick up broken branches, too.

"We need to be watchful with the heavy snowpack and saturated soils," said geologist Jim Faulds.

More so than years past. Larger landslides usually happen near Mt. Rose or Slide Mountain. Luckily, the trees in the Sierra are native and have a better root system.

"The native trees can adapt to the snow mother nature is built into their general system to where they can handle a lot of snow," said Crandell.

Good thing, because we have seen a ton of snow this past January in the Sierra. Our thirsty trees are thankful for the moisture, but when you combine it with wind, we can also see some negative effects too.

