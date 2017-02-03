Local Music Teacher Sentenced for Lewdness, Receives Max Sentence

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says that a Sparks man has been given the maximum sentence available for his charge.

The DA's office says 69-year-old William Weiser pled guilty in December to one count of Open or Gross Lewdness, which was a gross misdemeanor in Nevada at the time the offense was committed. They say Weiser was sentenced on Thursday to 364 days in the Washoe County Jail, the maximum available for his charge. Officials say that in addition to the jail sentence, the defendant will have to register as a sex offender.

Reno Police say that in July 2016, they began investigating a report that Weiser had touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately while providing her with music lessons. The victim reported to police that Weiser was her music instructor and that he had touched her buttocks, waist and forced open mouth kisses on her while at his Reno studio.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Nickolas Graham argued that Weiser’s standing in the community led the victim to implicitly trust him, and that the betrayal of that trust to further sexual interests, was reprehensible.

