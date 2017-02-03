Bighorns Acquire Jaleel Cousins - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bighorns Acquire Jaleel Cousins

Posted: Updated:

From the Reno Bighorns:

RENO, NV---- The Reno Bighorns today claimed Jaleel Cousins out of the available player pool. Cousins is the brother of Sacramento Kings Center DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins, a 6-foot-11 center, posted averages of 3.2 points (.432 FG%, .552 FT%), 2.0 rebounds and 10.8 minutes per game in 15 games with the Texas Legends this season.

The South Florida alum averaged 5.74 points (.457 FG%, .536 FT%), 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 18.3 minutes per game in 65 career games in two seasons (2014-15 – 2015-16) with the South Florida Bulls. He had his best statistical season as a senior, averaging career-bests in points (8.48 ppg) and minutes (25.0 mpg) while grabbing 7.94 rebounds a game and shooting 45.2 percent from the field.

Cousins is expected to be in uniform for the Bighorns contest against the Salt Lake City Stars tonight at the Reno Events Center at 7 p.m.

