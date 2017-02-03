NV State Board of Medical Examiners File Complaint Against Dr. Rand

The Investigative Committee (IC) of the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners has issued a formal complaint against Robert Rand, M.D. on Thursday.

On Thursday, February 2, the IC filed 74 counts against Dr. Rand including 18 counts of malpractice, 18 counts of violation of standard of practice, 18 counts of practicing beyond the scope of physician's training or competence, 18 counts of engaging in any act that is unsafe or unprofessional conduct in accordance with regulations adopted by the Board, one count of continual failure to use the same diligence as physicians in same field or specialty and one count of failure to keep timely, legible, accurate, and complete medical records.

According to the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners, an extensive investigation was done based on Rand's arrest in April 2016. The Board says their investigation was centered around 18 of Dr. Rand's patients.

"Today's filing of a formal administrative complaint against Dr. Rand, while only allegations, confirms the serious concern surrounding Dr. Rand's professional practice by one of the Board's Investigative's Committees," said Edward O. Cousineau, J.D., Executive Director.

Rand is currently in jail awaiting trial in an alleged area prescription drug ring.

Dr. Rand, Richie West, Omar Ahmad, Braden Riley, Ryan Smith, Alan Martinez, Kathleen Griffin, Clint Bloodworth and Joshua Green were arrested on April 28th after the DEA and FBI raided the Jones-West Ford dealership and Richie West’s south Reno home in connection with an alleged drug ring. Rand was arrested one day later in San Francisco.

See below for the full complaint: